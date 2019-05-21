Windy weather warning issued for Durban

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) have issued a warning of strong southwesterly winds which will affect Durban’s coastline on Tuesday, ahead of an approaching cold front, reports Highway Mail.

The predictions are of wind speeds up to 55km to 60km (35 knots) per hour in some areas.

Residents are advised to be aware of sudden crosswinds when travelling, especially between buildings, fallen trees or power lines, and flying debris.

Informal settlement residents are encouraged to secure their dwellings, and are also reminded to apply fire safety precautions, as accidental fires can spread rapidly in these windy conditions and destroy many households.

Small boats must stay away from the open sea and seek the shelter of a harbour, river estuary, or protected bay.

Parked aircraft should be pointed into the direction of the wind and secured.

SAWS has also predicted scattered showers.

