Weather 9.5.2019 07:57 am

WATCH: Mini-tornado hits settlement outside Bloem on Election Day

Pieter Delport
The mini-tornado that hit Bainsvlei yesterday. Image: Screenshot of video. Twitter/@StormReportSA1

The mini-tornado that hit Bainsvlei yesterday. Image: Screenshot of video. Twitter/@StormReportSA1

The mini-tornado hit the settlement of Bainsvlei just outside Bloemfontein, blowing roofs off houses, uprooting trees and causing agricultural damage.

A family living on a farm in Bainsvlei, Bloemfontein had a few tense moments of their own on Election Day, after a mini-tornado ripped through the region, tearing the roof of their house off with force.

Betsie Geldenhuis told Bloemfontein Courant how she and her three daughters, who at that stage were the only people in the house, were terrified, and thought initially that it was just strong wind.

ALSO READ: Tornado hits Mbombela

“Only when our neighbours showed us a video they took during the storm did we realise that it was much worse than we thought. Our neighbours even lost part of their house’s roof during the mini-tornado. Luckily no one was injured,” Geldenhuis said.

The storm hit the settlement at around 5pm on Wednesday. Geldenhuis said that she had already cast her vote when the tornado struck.

For safety reasons, Geldenhuis and her family stayed at her mother’s house on Wednesday night.

“There are people that guarded the house until we begin with reparations on Thursday,” she said.

In addition to the roofs that were blown off in the storm, trees were uprooted, and land where sunflowers grow was destroyed.

This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Elderly man seriously injured in Free State house fire 21.4.2019
Manhunt launched after man is found with slit throat in Free State 11.4.2019
Tornado hits Mbombela 6.4.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition