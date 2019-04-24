Weather 24.4.2019 09:26 am

Flood warnings issued for Cape St Francis

Citizen reporter
Flooding in Port St Johns, Eastern Cape. Picture: Bantu Holomisa/Twitter

Parts of the Eastern Cape are expected to continue experiencing heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The South African Weather Service has issued a flood warning for parts of the Eastern Cape.

Storms and flooding were expected to hit Cape St Francis, Amahlathi, Stutterheim and East London from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday late morning.

Image: SAWS website

Port St Johns was hit hard by heavy rains and floods, and hundreds had to be evacuated on Tuesday.

Port St Johns executive mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo confirmed to eNCA that the damage caused by the storms was extensive.

The South African National Defence Force was deployed to the area to evacuate residents to safe places on higher ground, while disaster management teams deal with assessing the damage.

KwaZulu-Natal was also left battered after intense storms hit the region over the Easter weekend, continuing until Tuesday.

Updates on more inclement weather conditions to follow as information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

