Flood warnings issued for Cape St Francis

The South African Weather Service has issued a flood warning for parts of the Eastern Cape.

Storms and flooding were expected to hit Cape St Francis, Amahlathi, Stutterheim and East London from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday late morning.

ALSO READ: Holomisa thanks Ramaphosa for showing ‘leadership’ for Port St Johns

Warning:23/04/2019 15h30 TO:24/04/2019 20h00 Flooding expected in places along the coast east of Cape St Francis (EC) as well as the former Transkei areas. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 23, 2019

Port St Johns was hit hard by heavy rains and floods, and hundreds had to be evacuated on Tuesday.

Thanking President Cyril Ramaphosa. At 17.21 yesterday I alerted him of the Port St Johns floods and he responded as follows, “ Will act .Am on the way to Cairo but will get SANDF team to go”. Leadership! — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) April 23, 2019

Port St Johns executive mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo confirmed to eNCA that the damage caused by the storms was extensive.

The South African National Defence Force was deployed to the area to evacuate residents to safe places on higher ground, while disaster management teams deal with assessing the damage.

KwaZulu-Natal was also left battered after intense storms hit the region over the Easter weekend, continuing until Tuesday.

Updates on more inclement weather conditions to follow as information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.