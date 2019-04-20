Severe thunderstorms expected in parts of KZN

Amajuba and Umzinyathi residents and motorists in KwaZulu-Natal have been advised to be cautious, as severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the region on Saturday afternoon.

Zululand, King Cethswayo and Umkhanyakude are also expected to expect severe storms.

The SA Weather Service’s warning said that thunderstorms, accompanied by hail and strong, damaging winds, are expected.

⚠ WATCH ⚠ 20/04/2019 15h00 TO:20/04/2019 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms are forecast over parts of Zululand, King Cetshwayo and Umkhanyakude (KZN) this afternoon with possible hail and damaging winds. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 20, 2019

Northern KZN was hit by a massive hailstorm on Thursday night, causing massive destruction and power outages.

The Eastern Cape is also expected to experience heavy rain on Sunday, namely between East London and Port Edward.

Motorists and residents are urged to exercise caution, to stay indoors if possible, and to drive slowly.

