Weather 20.4.2019 02:04 pm

Severe thunderstorms expected in parts of KZN

Citizen reporter
Photo: Pixabay

Photo: Pixabay

The SA Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning watch for Amajuba and Umzinyathi on Saturday.

Amajuba and Umzinyathi residents and motorists in KwaZulu-Natal have been advised to be cautious, as severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the region on Saturday afternoon.

Screenshot of SAWS website weather warning.

Zululand, King Cethswayo and Umkhanyakude are also expected to expect severe storms.

The SA Weather Service’s warning said that thunderstorms, accompanied by hail and strong, damaging winds, are expected.

Northern KZN was hit by a massive hailstorm on Thursday night, causing massive destruction and power outages.

The Eastern Cape is also expected to experience heavy rain on Sunday, namely between East London and Port Edward.

Motorists and residents are urged to exercise caution, to stay indoors if possible, and to drive slowly.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Severe thunderstorms headed for KZN 15.4.2019
WARNING: Severe storms predicted for Pretoria this week 2.4.2019
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of KZN and Eastern Cape 9.3.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition