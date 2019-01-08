Warning issued for severe thunderstorms and hail in Gauteng

The South African Weather Service has issued a watch for severe thunderstorms which could lead to heavy rainfall and “large amounts of small hail” in Gauteng from 3pm to 9pm on Tuesday.

Watch:08/01/2019 15h00 TO:08/01/2019 21h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are expected over Gauteng from the afternoon, which could lead to heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 8, 2019

Severe thunderstorms were also expected over the northeastern parts of the Free State this afternoon and the extreme eastern parts of the North West province today.

WATCH: 08/01/2019 12h00 TO: 08/01/2019 19h00 Severe Thunderstorms are expected over the extreme eastern parts of the North West province today. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 8, 2019

The Western Bushveld of Limpopo was also expected to experience severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and strong winds today.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.