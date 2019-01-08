 
Weather 8.1.2019 02:00 pm

Warning issued for severe thunderstorms and hail in Gauteng

Citizen reporter
Picture: SA Weather Service on Twitter

Limpopo will also experience thunderstorms with strong winds today.

The South African Weather Service has issued a watch for severe thunderstorms which could lead to heavy rainfall and “large amounts of small hail” in Gauteng from 3pm to 9pm on Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms were also expected over the northeastern parts of the Free State this afternoon and the extreme eastern parts of the North West province today.

The Western Bushveld of Limpopo was also expected to experience severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and strong winds today.

