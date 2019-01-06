Big storm warning, possible hail for Johannesburg on Sunday night

A monster of a storm has hit southern Johannesburg, with Lenasia experiencing heavy rain on Sunday afternoon with thunder and lightning.

The SA Weather Service has warned that from 5pm to 8pm there will be severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours and possible hail over Emfuleni, Midvaal and Johannesburg, with winds moving north.

Warning:06/01/2019 17h00 TO:06/01/2019 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms- with possible hail, heavy downpours and reduce visibility in places over Emfuleni,Midvaal and City of Johannesburg moving in a northerly direction.. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 6, 2019

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 6.1.2019 pic.twitter.com/Zz2chMLFJp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 6, 2019

