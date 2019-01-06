 
Weather 6.1.2019 05:31 pm

Big storm warning, possible hail for Johannesburg on Sunday night

Picture: iStock

The weather service has warned residents there will be poor visibility.

A monster of a storm has hit southern Johannesburg, with Lenasia experiencing heavy rain on Sunday afternoon with thunder and lightning.

The SA Weather Service has warned that from 5pm to 8pm there will be severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours and possible hail over Emfuleni, Midvaal and Johannesburg, with winds moving north.


Dramatic storm clouds over the northwestern parts of Johannesburh. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)
