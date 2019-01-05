 
Weather 5.1.2019 09:24 am

SA weather service cannot rule out the possibility of flash flooding across Gauteng

Citizen reporter
A resident takes a photograph of flooding near Lenchen Avenue, Centurion on 23 March 2018. Heavy rains in the Gauteng region have caused transport blockages and flooding throughout the province. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Flash flooding is a possibility with the kinds of storms in store for Gauteng this weekend but the weather service has not yet issued an official warning.

Following the confirmation of a 60% chance of thundershowers on Saturday and Sunday the South African Weather Service has confirmed that it cannot rule out the possibility of flooding.

However, the SA weather service has not yet issued a warning reports EWN.

“With these kinds of thunderstorms, it’s a possibility. We cannot rule out the possibility of flash flooding. However, we’ve not sent out any warnings for Gauteng,” South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhi Maliage told the publication.

Several areas in Sebokeng were flooded earlier this week due to heavy rainfall leaving houses and infrastructure damaged.

