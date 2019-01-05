SA weather service cannot rule out the possibility of flash flooding across Gauteng

Following the confirmation of a 60% chance of thundershowers on Saturday and Sunday the South African Weather Service has confirmed that it cannot rule out the possibility of flooding.

However, the SA weather service has not yet issued a warning reports EWN.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 5.1.2019 pic.twitter.com/kYglicYzUT — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 4, 2019

“With these kinds of thunderstorms, it’s a possibility. We cannot rule out the possibility of flash flooding. However, we’ve not sent out any warnings for Gauteng,” South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhi Maliage told the publication.

Several areas in Sebokeng were flooded earlier this week due to heavy rainfall leaving houses and infrastructure damaged.

