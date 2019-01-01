 
Weather 1.1.2019 10:30 am

Localised flooding expected in Johannesburg

Citizen reporter
Picture: South African Weather Service

Picture: South African Weather Service

Tshwane residents have also been warned to watch out for the heavy rain.

The South African Weather Service has issued a watch for heavy rain in North West, possible flooding in Bojanala District Municipality and Gauteng and localised flooding in the City of Tshwane, Mogale City, Ekurhuleni and in places in the West Rand.

Storm Report SA has also issued a watch for “severe thunderstorms” in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and North West.

Weather reports in other provinces include:

  • Extremely high fire danger conditions over the southern parts of Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.
  • Cloudy and warm to hot with morning and evening fog patches in places in the east and isolated showers in the central and eastern parts, but scattered in the west mostly in the morning in Limpopo.
  • Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in KwaZulu-natal.

