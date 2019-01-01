Localised flooding expected in Johannesburg

The South African Weather Service has issued a watch for heavy rain in North West, possible flooding in Bojanala District Municipality and Gauteng and localised flooding in the City of Tshwane, Mogale City, Ekurhuleni and in places in the West Rand.

Heavy rain WARNINGS 01/01/2019

1.North West prov until 20h00 – heavy rain leading to flooding expctd over Bojanala District Municp

2.Gauteng until 12h00 – localized flooding expctd over City of Tshwane, Mogale City, City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and in places in the West Rand — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 1, 2019

⚠️ ALERT: HUGE STORMS with FLOOD WARNING in effect over most of Gauteng UNTIL NOON. — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 1, 2019

Storm Report SA has also issued a watch for “severe thunderstorms” in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and North West.

Weather reports in other provinces include:

Extremely high fire danger conditions over the southern parts of Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

Cloudy and warm to hot with morning and evening fog patches in places in the east and isolated showers in the central and eastern parts, but scattered in the west mostly in the morning in Limpopo.

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in KwaZulu-natal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.