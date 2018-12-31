 
Weather 31.12.2018 01:19 pm

WARNING: Flooding expected in Gauteng today

Flood-prone areas include Kempton Park, Soweto and Centurion, among others.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for flooding across Gauteng today.

“The SA Weather Service has issued a watch for the possibility of flooding. AREAS: Joburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Mogale City, Randfontein and Merafong councils.”

Some areas have already been affected by the flooding and people have taken to social media to share videos and pictures of the damages.

