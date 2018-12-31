WARNING: Flooding expected in Gauteng today

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for flooding across Gauteng today.

“The SA Weather Service has issued a watch for the possibility of flooding. AREAS: Joburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Mogale City, Randfontein and Merafong councils.”

⚠️ALERT:The SA Weather Service has issued a watch for the POSSIBILITY OF FLOODING 📍AREAS: Joburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Mogale City, Randfontein and Merafong councils 🔴POSSIBLE THREATS:

💦HEAVY RAIN

🌊FLOODING 📅WHEN: Monday, 31 December ⏰TIME: 12pm-11pm — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 31, 2018

🌊FLOOD-PRONE AREAS: Alexandra

Bedfordview

Benoni

Centurion

Edenvale

Fourways

Joburg central

Kempton Park

Soweto

N3, M1 & R23 highways

All areas around Jukskei

All areas around Hennops 🆘EMERGENCY NUMBERS:

📱112 FREE from any cell

🚒/🚑10177

🚔10111 — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 31, 2018

Some areas have already been affected by the flooding and people have taken to social media to share videos and pictures of the damages.

🌊INTENSE FLOODING in Sebokeng in southern Gauteng | Stanley Martins 📸 pic.twitter.com/zSGzVlPWm7 — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 31, 2018

🔴BREAKING: VERY HEAVY FLOODING in SEBOKENG near Vereeniging | 📸 Thuso pic.twitter.com/hwrAI10FzD — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 31, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.