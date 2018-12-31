WARNING: Flooding expected in Gauteng today

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for flooding across Gauteng today.
“The SA Weather Service has issued a watch for the possibility of flooding. AREAS: Joburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Mogale City, Randfontein and Merafong councils.”
⚠️ALERT:The SA Weather Service has issued a watch for the POSSIBILITY OF FLOODING
📍AREAS: Joburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Mogale City, Randfontein and Merafong councils
🔴POSSIBLE THREATS:
💦HEAVY RAIN
🌊FLOODING
📅WHEN: Monday, 31 December
⏰TIME: 12pm-11pm
🌊FLOOD-PRONE AREAS:
Alexandra
Bedfordview
Benoni
Centurion
Edenvale
Fourways
Joburg central
Kempton Park
Soweto
N3, M1 & R23 highways
All areas around Jukskei
All areas around Hennops
🆘EMERGENCY NUMBERS:
📱112 FREE from any cell
🚒/🚑10177
🚔10111
Some areas have already been affected by the flooding and people have taken to social media to share videos and pictures of the damages.
Sebokeng Zone 6 pic.twitter.com/sgbN31jjYS
🌊INTENSE FLOODING in Sebokeng in southern Gauteng | Stanley Martins 📸 pic.twitter.com/zSGzVlPWm7
🔴BREAKING: VERY HEAVY FLOODING in SEBOKENG near Vereeniging | 📸 Thuso pic.twitter.com/hwrAI10FzD
