Severe thunderstorms expected today in Gauteng

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Friday from 2pm to 11pm. Bushbuckridge and Mbombela were also expected to experience severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and possible road flooding.

Limpopo was also expected to take a break from the heat wave as severe thunderstorms with possible flooding were observed over Phalaborwa and Maruleng.

“Your morning satellite image (28 December 2018). Thunderstorms already observed over parts of the Lowveld and south-western Bushveld. More storms expected to develop later today over central and eastern SA. Have a good day and be safe.

“Thunderstorm in Hoedspruit/ Phalaborwa are causing localised flooding and poor visibility.”

