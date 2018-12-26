National dam levels decline to below 75% due to heat wave

The department of water and sanitation said it was concerned about the heat wave that has gripped most parts of South Africa this week. It said national dam levels had declined to below 75% due to the high evaporation rates and lack of rain.

“This has resulted in high rates of evaporation leading to dwindling dam levels. The current national average has declined to below the 75% level,” it said.

The department has urged South Africans to use water sparingly as it would take time to recharge water courses.

“As the heat wave is predicted to continue further, we would like to encourage all water users to be considerate whilst using water to rehydrate as well as other uses.

“Let us all be conscious of the delayed rains thus it will take time to recharge the water courses, including groundwater.”

The SA Weather Service issued a watch for a heat wave in Gauteng and other provinces until “at least” Wednesday this week.

“A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in Gauteng, western Highveld of Mpumalanga, SW Bushveld of Limpopo, North West, Free State, northern and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape until at least Wednesday,” it said.

Temperatures were expected to reach 37 in Johannesburg today, while a high of 40°C for Taung in the North West province was forecast.

