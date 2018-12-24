Heat wave expected in Gauteng this week

The SA Weather Service has issued a watch for a heat wave in Gauteng and other provinces until “at least” Wednesday this week.

“A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in Gauteng, western Highveld of Mpumalanga, SW Bushveld of Limpopo, North West, Free State, northern and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape until at least Wednesday.”

However, places over the highveld of Mpumalanga and the southern parts of Limpopo were expected to experience severe thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

“Severe Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Amajuba, Uthukela, Umzinyathi, Harry Gwala and Umgungundlovu district Municipalities in the afternoon today (KZN),” said the SA Weather Service.

