Weather 18.12.2018 12:53 pm

PICS & VIDS: How Monday’s storm ravaged parts of Polokwane

Raeesa Kimmie

The storm hit parts of the city while missing other areas in the region completely.

A massive storm on Monday afternoon caused damage to parts of Polokwane, with parts of the CBD being the worst affected, reports Polokwane Review.

The storm brought heavy rain, hail, lightning, and thunder.

Strong winds also caused many trees to fall over across the city, prompting the municipality to dispatch teams to remove them.

The following photos were sent in by Polokwane Review readers:

Jorrissen Street between Hoog and Oost. Photo: Carey Viljoen

Photo: Alta Van Wyk

Photo: Alta Van Wyk

Photo: Pieter Brittion

Photo: Alta Van Wyk

Photo: Kotsina Moloto

The Civil Airport. Photo: Mari Venter

Flora Park. Photo: Sarel Nel

Voortrekker Street. Photo: Riaan Roux

Onder Street. Photo: Mpheto Mosina

Oost Street. Photo: Beverly Groenewald

Despite damaged caused, some residents say they never received a drop of rain.

