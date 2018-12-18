PICS & VIDS: How Monday’s storm ravaged parts of Polokwane

A massive storm on Monday afternoon caused damage to parts of Polokwane, with parts of the CBD being the worst affected, reports Polokwane Review.

The storm brought heavy rain, hail, lightning, and thunder.

Strong winds also caused many trees to fall over across the city, prompting the municipality to dispatch teams to remove them.

The following photos were sent in by Polokwane Review readers:

Despite damaged caused, some residents say they never received a drop of rain.

