WATCH: Ramaphosa’s final day of testimony at Zondo commission

Citizen reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to return to the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Thursday morning to continue his testimony.

UPDATE: Batting for the party: ANC not ‘complicit’ in state capture, says Ramaphosa

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa faced questions about the ANC’s cadre deployment committee, corruption at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and his reasons for remaining in former president Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet, amid widespread allegations of state capture involving the controversial Gupta family.

It was revealed during the commission’s proceedings that the ANC’s deployment committee did not keep records of its meetings from 2012 to 2017.

This despite the committee being responsible for making key recommendations on the appointment of party members to government and SOEs.

Ramaphosa said he could not recall ever having to go through the minutes of the committee’s previous meetings.

“We always tended to deal with the issues at hand on a contemporaneous basis as they were presented,” he said.

The president also told the commission he was the one who recommended Brian Molefe to Zuma to appoint him as Eskom’s CEO in 2015.

