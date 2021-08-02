State Capture: Ramaphosa’s next date with Zondo revealed

Siyanda Ndlovu

The Deputy Chief Justice and Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture Justice Raymond Zondo has set a final date for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appearance.

This was announced by the Commission on Monday in a statement.

It said that Ramphosa will appear before the commission on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

“The public is hereby notified that the Chairperson of the Commission has fixed 11 and 12 August 2021 as the dates when President Ramaphosa will appear before the Commission again to give evidence and be questioned on matters falling within the terms of reference of the Commission,” reads the statement.

Ramaphosa has already appeared before the commission back in April, in his capacity as the ANC’s current president and former deputy president.

He had promised that some questions arising from that testimony were going to be answered in his next testimony.