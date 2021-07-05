WATCH LIVE: Bosasa evidence to be heard at Zondo Commission

Citizen reporter

Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair and former deputy justice and correctional services minister Thabang Makwetla will present evidence.

A new week for the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will see Bosasa-related evidence presented to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi testified before the commission late last month, after a month-long absence due to health problems.

ALSO READ: ‘Racist’ Agrizzi opposed BEE, controlled Watson’s emails, Zondo told

Zondo granted former Armscor chief executive officer Kevin Wakeford leave to cross-examine Agrizzi after the former Armscor boss was implicated in the list of individuals said to have benefited from Bosasa, now African Global Corporations.

Wakeford, who was a consultant to Bosasa for about eight years, allegedly received R100 000 a month for helping Bosasa “resolve” its issues with the South African Revenue Service.

The former Armscor boss has since denied allegations of corruption, describing them as “false”, “vague” and “unsubstantiated”.

Today, the commission will hear evidence from Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair, as well as from former deputy minister of justice and correctional services, Thabang Makwetla.

Watch the live proceedings, courtesy of SABC News, below.