24 Jun 2021
4:00 pm

WATCH LIVE: Angelo Agrizzi back in the hot seat at Zondo

Former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford will be cross-examining ex-Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi.

Angelo Agrizzi testifies at the commission of inquiry into state capture in 2019. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla

The cross-examination of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi by former Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture is taking place on Thursday.

Last year, commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granted Wakeford leave to cross-examine Agrizzi, who had a heart attack in hospital in October last year, after the former Armscor boss was implicated in the list of individuals said to have benefited from Bosasa, now African Global Corporations.

ALSO READ: ‘Racist’ Agrizzi opposed BEE, controlled Watson’s emails, Zondo told

Wakeford, who was a consultant to Bosasa for about eight years, allegedly received R100,000 a month for helping Bosasa “resolve” its issues with the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The former Armscor boss has since denied allegations of corruption, describing them as “false”, “vague” and “unsubstantiated”.

He added that the allegations had been deliberately crafted and given to deceive the commission and there was no evidence to support “these fabrications” .

Watch the proceedings live below, courtesy of the SABC:

