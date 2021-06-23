WATCH LIVE: Malusi Gigaba testifies at State Capture commission

Citizen Reporter

The former minister has denied having any business dealings with the Guptas, saying he only attended their social and cultural events.

Former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba is back on the witness stand at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture once again on Wednesday, after appearing two days ago.

The commission’s chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is expected to hear more Transnet-related evidence from Gigaba.

So far, between Gigaba and estranged wife Norma Mngoma, a set of bizarre claims have been made, branded by Gigaba as “creative imagination” and “extensive lies”.

What also emerged was Gigaba’s evidence relating to dodgy dealings with Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh during his stint as minister of public enterprises, from 2010 to 2014.

He was questioned about Transnet’s acquisition of 100 and 1,064 locomotives, the procurement process of which he said he was not part of.

