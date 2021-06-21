News
News | South Africa | State Capture
Citizen reporter
1 minute read
21 Jun 2021
9:11 am

WATCH LIVE: Malusi Gigaba is back at Zondo commission

Citizen reporter

Starting his testimony early on Monday morning, the commission is expected to hear more Transnet-related evidence from Gigaba.

Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Gallo Images

After weeks of having his dirty laundry aired by his estranged wife, former minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba is back at the State Capture commission.

Starting his testimony early on Monday morning, the commission’s chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is expected to hear more Transnet-related evidence from Gigaba.

So far, between Gigaba and estranged wife Norma Mngoma, a set of bizarre claims have been made, branded by Gigaba as “creative imagination” and “extensive lies”

Last month, Gigaba was questioned, among other lingering corruption probes, about Transnet’s acquisition of 100 and 1,064 locomotives, the procurement process of which he said he was not part of. 

Watch the live coverage, courtesy of SABC News, below.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

WATCH LIVE: Gigaba back at Zondo Commission on Friday
3 days ago
3 days ago

STATE CAPTURE

Gigaba tells Zondo of SMS alleging Norma hired people to kill him
3 days ago
3 days ago

STATE CAPTURE

WATCH LIVE: Anoj Singh returns to Zondo commission
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

State Capture Inquiry: Gigaba to testify, McBride won't be cross-examined
4 days ago
4 days ago


EDITOR'S CHOICE

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

WATCH LIVE: Gigaba back at Zondo Commission on Friday
3 days ago
3 days ago

STATE CAPTURE

Gigaba tells Zondo of SMS alleging Norma hired people to kill him
3 days ago
3 days ago

STATE CAPTURE

WATCH LIVE: Anoj Singh returns to Zondo commission
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

State Capture Inquiry: Gigaba to testify, McBride won't be cross-examined
4 days ago
4 days ago