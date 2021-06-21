WATCH LIVE: Malusi Gigaba is back at Zondo commission

Citizen reporter

Starting his testimony early on Monday morning, the commission is expected to hear more Transnet-related evidence from Gigaba.

After weeks of having his dirty laundry aired by his estranged wife, former minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba is back at the State Capture commission.

Starting his testimony early on Monday morning, the commission’s chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is expected to hear more Transnet-related evidence from Gigaba.

So far, between Gigaba and estranged wife Norma Mngoma, a set of bizarre claims have been made, branded by Gigaba as “creative imagination” and “extensive lies”.

Last month, Gigaba was questioned, among other lingering corruption probes, about Transnet’s acquisition of 100 and 1,064 locomotives, the procurement process of which he said he was not part of.