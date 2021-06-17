WATCH LIVE: Anoj Singh returns to Zondo commission

Citizen reporter

In April, Singh denied feeding confidential information about power utility Eskom’s affairs to Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners.

Former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh is back to testify before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud on Thursday morning.

Singh’s last appearance was late last month.

In March, he told commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he had four safety vaults for his family members at Knox Vault in Killarney, Johannesburg, which was promptly disproven by evidence leader, advocate Anton Myburgh.

Singh also accidentally revealed the identity of an anonymous witness.

And in April, Singh vehemently denied feeding confidential information about power utility Eskom’s affairs to Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners.

During the same testimony, Singh also denied having a relationship with Gupta associate and businessman Salim Essa, who as also a Trillian shareholder.

Watch today’s live proceedings, courtesy of SABC News, below.