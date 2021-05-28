News
News | South Africa | State Capture
Citizen reporter
1 minute read
28 May 2021
10:36 am

WATCH LIVE: Anoj ‘Mr Cash’ Singh back at state capture

Citizen reporter

After testifying at the Zondo commission just a few hours ago, former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh is back in the hot seat.

Eskom workstream evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka chats to Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh at the Zondo Commission during a lunch break after giving evidence on state capture at the power utility, 12 April 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

After testifying before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud just a few hours ago, former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh is back on Friday morning. 

Singh told commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during his testimony in March he had four safety vaults for his family members at Knox Vault in Killarney, Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: ‘Mr Cash’ Singh can’t handle Zondo heat, asks for adjournment

The information was provided to the commission last year by Singh’s former driver and bodyguard, unnamed Witness 3. 

But the witness’s identity was accidentally revealed by Singh, with Singh saying he believed the witness was being put under pressure by people from Transnet and the commission’s investigators to deliver his testimony.

Watch the live proceedings, courtesy of SABC News, below. 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

STATE CAPTURE

The most bizarre claims made by Gigaba at Zondo so far 
7 mins ago
7 mins ago

STATE CAPTURE

'We followed the procedures': Gigaba defends Brian Molefe's appointment at Transnet
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE

Malusi Gigaba testifies at Zondo commission
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE

Anoj Singh returns to state capture commission
22 hours ago
22 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

STATE CAPTURE

The most bizarre claims made by Gigaba at Zondo so far 
7 mins ago
7 mins ago

STATE CAPTURE

'We followed the procedures': Gigaba defends Brian Molefe's appointment at Transnet
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE

Malusi Gigaba testifies at Zondo commission
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE

Anoj Singh returns to state capture commission
22 hours ago
22 hours ago