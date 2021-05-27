WATCH LIVE: Malusi Gigaba testifies at Zondo commission

Citizen Reporter

Gigaba gave evidence earlier this month relating to dodgy dealings with the Gupta family during his tenure as minister of public enterprises.

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will hear Transnet related evidence from former minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba on Thursday evening.

Gigaba returns to the witness stand having been questioned about Transnet’s acquisition of 100 and 1,064 locomotives during his previous appearance, to which he saidhe was not involved in the procurement process.

On Friday, the former minister also dealt with his estranged wife Nomachule Gigaba’s “creative imagination” and “extensive lies” in terms of the allegations she made during her testimony.

Also known as Norma Mngoma, she has previously said Gigaba had visited the Gupta family’s compound in Saxonworld, Johannesburg at least 20 times.

However, Gigaba has denied the claim.

The former minister also denied having any business dealings with the Guptas, saying he only attended their social and cultural events.

