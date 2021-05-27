Breaking News
Breaking News | State Capture
Thapelo Lekabe
Digital Journalist
2 minute read
27 May 2021
2:20 pm

Ramaphosa won’t be testifying at Zondo commission next week

Thapelo Lekabe

The commission said 'further information will be communicated in due course'.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission in Braamfontein. Picture: Neil McCartney

President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer be testifying at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Monday.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa ‘the last witness’ as Zondo seeks limited extension

On Tuesday, the commission said Ramaphosa would testify in his capacity as the President and former deputy president of the country for two days on 31 May and 1 June 2021.

In a short statement on Thursday afternoon, the commission did not give reasons why Ramaphosa would no longer be appearing as scheduled.

The statement said “further information will be communicated in due course”, without giving new dates for the president’s next appearance.

A statement issued by the Presidency said Ramphosa had agreed to the commission’s request for a postponement.

“The president’s office is in communication with the commission to secure suitable alternative dates for his appearance,” said acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

The commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, said Ramaphosa was meant to be the inquiry’s last witness.

Zondo also said there were outstanding issues the president needed to address in connection with his previous appearance last month.

In April, Ramaphosa appeared at the commission to give evidence in his capacity as the president of the ANC.

He was accompanied by the ANC’s senior top six officials and national executive committee (NEC) members, including national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

Another extension

Zondo said this week the commission would seek another extension in order to complete its work.

“But on the whole, the commission wishes to wrap up oral evidence because by the end of his [Ramaphosa’s] evidence it would’ve covered all the evidence relating to the matters that were included in the public protector’s report that gave rise to this commission,” he said.

In February, the Pretoria high court granted the inquiry a final three-month extension until the end of June 2021 to conclude its work.

READ NEXT: State capture contributed to divisions among ANC members – Ramaphosa

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Ramaphosa to address SA 'soon' on lockdown measures
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Big blow for Magashule in the Free State
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

So what? Ace unfazed by Dukwana's role as ANC Free State convenor
22 hours ago
22 hours ago

OPINION

Swift arrests to dream of
1 day ago
1 day ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Ramaphosa to address SA 'soon' on lockdown measures
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Big blow for Magashule in the Free State
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

So what? Ace unfazed by Dukwana's role as ANC Free State convenor
22 hours ago
22 hours ago

OPINION

Swift arrests to dream of
1 day ago
1 day ago