WATCH LIVE: Anoj Singh returns to state capture commission

Citizen reporter

The commission will also see a return to hear more Transnet-related evidence from former minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba.

Former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh is again testifying before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud on Thursday.

Singh told commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during his testimony in March he had four safety vaults for his family members at Knox Vault in Killarney, Johannesburg.

However, evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh, during the proceedings in April, revealed that the commission found Singh had eight safety vaults instead of four.

ALSO READ: Anoj Singh had eight cash vaults instead of four, Zondo hears

Singh said he would store up to R200,000 in cash that he made from gambling and moonlighting.

The information was revealed by a source known as Witness 3 at the commission last year. The witness was Singh’s former bodyguard and driver.

The witness’s identity was accidentally revealed by Singh, with Singh saying he believed the witness was being put under pressure by people from Transnet and the commission’s investigators to deliver his testimony.

Watch the live coverage, courtesy of SABC News, below.

Gigaba to return

The commission will also see a return by former minister of public enterprises, Malusi Gigaba, on Transet-related evidence.

Gigaba gave evidence earlier this month relating to dodgy dealings with the Gupta brothers – Ajay, Atul and Rajesh – during his tenure as minister of public enterprises from 2010 to 2014.

ALSO READ: Transnet ‘forgot’ to get approval for R15.6bn locomotive price increase

During his testimony, the former minister admitted to knowing the fugitive brothers, having met them for the first time in the early 2000s while he was president of ANC Youth League.

Gigaba told the commission he could not remember how many times he met the Guptas. He, however, denied having any business dealings with the Guptas, saying he only attended their social and cultural events.

ALSO READ: ‘Creative imagination’: Gigaba tells Zondo that his wife is a liar

The commission has heard evidence from previous witnesses the Gupta brothers and Salim Essa allegedly pocketed R3.5 billion in kickbacks from China South Rail to secure part of Transnet’s R50 billion locomotive acquisition contract.

It was also alleged the locomotives were irregularly procured at an initial estimated cost of R38.6 billion, which escalated to R54 billion.