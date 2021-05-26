Moyane’s startling Sars claims at Zondo commission

Brian Sokutu

Asked on Wednesday whether he read the scathing 2018 Nugent Commission of Inquiry report on the SA Revenue Service (Sars) while he was at the helm of the tax receiver, former commissioner Tom Moyane made the startling admission he never perused the document, which included findings questioning his integrity as commissioner.

Moyane told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture: “I did not read the Nugent report and interim report. It was all a well-orchestrated campaign against me, to tarnish my image. I met with my counsel and was given a resume of the report.”

Evidence leader Alistair Franklin responded: “The Nugent report concluded that there was failure of integrity and governance, with reckless mismanagement at Sars.”

“I dispute the report because we [Sars’ executive committee] put governance measures in place at Sars from September 2014,” said Moyane.

The commission also heard that former president Jacob Zuma hand picked Moyane, informing him of his intention to appoint him in 2014.

Among 120 applicants vying for the position, Moyane became Zuma’s preferred candidate to lead Sars, despite a lack of experience of public tax collection or a taxation qualification.

Moyane conceded he had no tax collection background and could only complete a BCom degree while an ANC exile in Mozambique, where he assisted the Mozambican government in “running a large poultry farm and a cashew production”.

“You were up against 120 candidates for the position of Sars commissioner – among them deserving applicants. Why did he [Zuma] choose you? You had no experience in matters of running a revenue service or taxation,” said Franklin.

Replied Moyane: “Yes, I had no experience.”

Moyane said the commissioner post was advertised in 2013, and he applied, with Zuma informing him of his intention to appoint him, should the ANC win the 2014 elections.

