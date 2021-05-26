WATCH LIVE: Ex-Sars boss Tom Moyane testifies before Zondo

Molefe Seeletsa

Moyane is appearing at the Commission this morning after various witnesses have implicated him in wrongdoing at Sars.

Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane will take the witness stand at the judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Wednesday morning.

Moyane has been accused of working in the interests of state capture by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

In 2016, Moyane laid criminal charges against Gordhan with regard to former commissioner Ivan Pillay’s pension payout. The matter was later withdrawn.

The former commissioner has also been accused of the dismantling of certain operations at Sars.

During the testimony of former Bain & Company partner Athol Williams, the commission was told that the management consulting firm was feeding Moyane with information about happenings at Sars.

It is alleged that Bain would advise Moyane on Sars operations, who was present in the meetings months before he was “surprisingly” appointed Sars commissioner.

Moyane was appointed in September 2014 and eventually fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 1 November 2018.

Watch the proceedings, courtesy of SABC News, below: