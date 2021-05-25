Multimedia
25 May 2021
5:08 pm

Myeni relents and agrees to cooperate with Zondo commission

Neo Thale

Before giving evidence, Myeni gave an impassioned opening speech to Justice Zondo, saying she had been raked over the coals and labelled 'isigebengu' (thief).

Former chairperson of SAA Dudu Myeni. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

Dudu Myeni, former chairperson of SAA, is now willing to answer questions put to her by the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

In a previous appearance at the commission, the delinquent director showed recalcitrance and refused to answer several questions put to her by advocate Kate Hofmeyr.

ALSO READ: Dudu Myeni ordered to appear before Zondo by 2pm or else…

She repeatedly responded “may I not respond in case I incriminate myself” when asked questions about her time as chairperson of the ailing national carrier.

Now, through her legal representative advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi, Myeni has indicated she is willing to cooperate with the commission, a move appreciated by commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The commission then ordered her to respond to the commission in a form of an affidavit, regarding SAA-related evidence. However, the proceedings continued as she gave evidence related to Eskom.

Before giving evidence, Myeni gave an impassioned opening speech to Zondo, saying she had been raked over the coals and labelled isigebengu (a thief).

She also asked that she give her evidence in Zulu, saying that she wanted her family, neighbours and other people who know her to understand what she was saying.

ALSO READ: Delinquent director Dudu Myeni a no-show at Zondo commission

Zondo apologised that she had not said earlier that she intended to speak Zulu. However, she agreed to continue in English, adding that she could depose her affidavit in Zulu at a later stage.

The proceeding continues. Watch it live, courtesy of SABC News.

