Molefe Seeletsa
Digital Journalist
25 May 2021
9:31 am

Cyril Ramaphosa in the hot seat before Zondo next week

President Cyril Ramaphosa will take the stand at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes vaccine patent waivers will be for the benefit of humanity. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will testify at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture next week, commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has announced.

During opening proceedings at the commission on Tuesday, 25 May, Zondo confirmed that Ramaphosa would appear before him on Monday, 31 May, and Tuesday, 1 June 2021.

ALSO READ: Waffling Ramaphosa feels the pressure at Zondo commission

Zondo noted Ramaphosa would testify in his capacity as the President and former deputy president of the country.

The chairperson, however, further said that Ramaphosa would need to complete his previous testimony relating to the ANC.

Ramaphosa, who was the deputy president of the ANC and country during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure when state capture allegedly occurred, is expected to face tough questions from the commission.

Watch the proceedings, courtesy of SABC News, below:

This is a developing story

