WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni in the hot seat at state capture inquiry

Molefe Seeletsa

A number of witnesses have implicated Myeni, including one who testified in camera and alleged that she had instructed him to pay a R1 million into the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni is appearing before the chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Tuesday.

Myeni, who has been declared a delinquent director following the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots’ Association’s court application, has been implicated by witnesses that have appeared before the commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

In November last year, Zondo announced that a criminal complaint against Myeni would be lodged for revealing the identity of a witness.

Zondo had earlier instructed that the person’s identity should not be made public and he was thus referred to as “Mr X”.

ALSO READ: Myeni digging herself into an even deeper ditch

The chairperson said he took the decision after reviewing Myeni’s affidavit explaining her conduct when she identified Mr X at the commission recently.

Zondo said the police would investigate whether Myeni had been in contravention of Section 5 of the Commissions Act or regulation 9 of the inquiry’s regulations.

Testifying at the commission earlier that month, Myeni revealed the identity of Mr X, the witness who alleged before the State Capture Commission that she had instructed him to transfer R1 million into the account of the Jacob G Zuma Foundation, which she chairs.

Watch the proceedings, courtesy of SABC News, below: