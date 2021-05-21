Gigaba’s porn video was leaked by one of ANC top six, Zondo told

Molefe Seeletsa

Norma Mngoma denies claims that she was lured to assist several high ranking officials in the ANC to destroy Gigaba's political career.

Norma Mngoma says her estranged husband and former finance minister Malusi Gigaba told her one of the ANC’s top six members leaked his infamous porn video in 2018.

Mngoma made this shocking revelation at the judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Friday morning, where she was back in the hot seat.

During proceedings on Friday, evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh indicated that Gigaba, in his affidavit, stated Mngoma told him prior to her testifying at the commission that she was being lured by “several high ranking officials in the State Security Department within the ANC and other opposition parties” to assist in destroying the former minister’s political career in exchange for money, a house and vehicle incentives.

Mngoma, however, denied this, adding that it was in fact Gigaba who told her that one of the ANC’s top six members who leaked the former minister’s porn video.

“No, I didn’t do that and it’s a lie that I said to him that there were people in the top six [who leaked the video]. The first time I heard that it was from him. Even before my arrest Malusi said that someone from the top six leaked the video. There was a porn video Malusi did and he came to me and said one of the top six members leaked the video.

“Also when he resigned he said to me that he was forced to resign, he didn’t do it voluntarily and he was told by someone in the top six that in the meeting of the top six…. Someone was pushing the president to make him resign. So that’s the only time that I had a discussion about the top six,” she said.

In 2018, Gigaba made headlines when a video leaked onto social media showing the former minister masturbating while saying: “Imagine this in your mouth.”

Gigaba claimed that the recording had been used in blackmail and extortion attempts against him, after it was allegedly stolen in a phone hack from 2016 or 2017.

Shortly after the leak, the minister took to social media to apologise for the video – which made its way onto global porn streaming site Pornhub – and vowed to bring those who leaked it to book.

The ANC top six comprises president Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president David Mabuza, chairperson Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general Ace Magashule, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

Watch the proceedings, courtesy of SABC News, below: