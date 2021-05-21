WATCH LIVE: Norma Mngoma continues with Gupta-related evidence

Citizen reporter

The commission will also hear evidence from her estranged husband and former finance minister Malusi Gigaba later in the day.

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, will appear at the judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Friday morning once more.

Mngoma, returns to the commission after her testimony was abruptly stopped on Thursday evening.

Commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was forced to end proceedings at the commission in Johannesburg after he was informed there were “serious security reasons”.

Zondo said the commission would resume in the morning without disclosing details of the security-related issues.

Shortly after leaving the commission on Thursday evening, Mngoma shared a video of a police convoy on her Instagram account.

She will continue with her evidence relating to the Gupta family and her estranged husband’s dealings with the fugitive brothers.

The commission will also hear more Gupta-related evidence from Malusi Gigaba later in the day.

Watch the proceedings, courtesy of SABC News, below: