WATCH LIVE: Two witnesses, Mngoma to give evidence at Zondo commission

Citizen reporter

The commission will also hear evidence from former Transnet chief financial officer Gary Pita.

Two anonymous witnesses are expected to kick off Thursday’s hearings of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

The commission will hear State Security Agency (SSA) related evidence.

This comes after former state security minister David Mahlobo testified at the commission on Wednesday eveningand denied claims he received money from the SSA during his tenure from 2014 to 2017.

Last week Friday, an anonymous witness, referred to only as “Dorothy”, told the commission that she withdrew R4.5 million in cash to hand over to Mahlobo on three different occasions.

Norma Mngoma back at Zondo

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife, Nomachule Gigaba, is also expected to testify at 3pm on Thursday.

She will continue with her evidence relating to the Gupta family and her husband’s dealings with the fugitive brothers.

During her previous appearance, Nomachule, known as Norma Mngoma, said the controversial Gupta brothers had information about Cabinet and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) appointments long before they were made public.

The commission will also hear Transnet related evidence from former Transnet chief financial officer Gary Pita at 5pm.

Watch the live proceedings, courtesy of SABC News, below: