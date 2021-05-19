WATCH LIVE: Matshela Koko back in the hot seat at Zondo commission

Citizen reporter

Koko was among four Eskom executives suspended in 2015.

Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko will take the stand at the judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Wednesday morning.

Koko was among four Eskom executives suspended in 2015 and has been linked to several corrupt activities during his tenure, including his alleged role in the power utility’s irregular payments to Gupta-linked company Trillian.

It was also alleged that the travel agency used frequently by the Gupta family made a number of travel and accommodation arrangements for overseas trips for Koko and his family, which he has denied.

During previous testimony, Koko told the commission he paid for all the flights and visas for him and his family.

The former Eskom chief also conceded he unknowingly shared information with a businessman linked to the Gupta family, Salim Essa.

His testimony is expected to begin at 10am.

Watch the proceedings live below, courtesy of the SABC: