WATCH LIVE: Zondo hears evidence from travel agency used by Guptas

Two agents who worked for Johannesburg-based travel agency will appear before the commission to give evidence.

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will on Tuesday hear Eskom-related evidence from two Travel Excellence travel agents, Sameera Sooliman and Halima Allana.

Travel Excellence was the travel agency used frequently by the Gupta family and their associates to book trips abroad.

Last month, the commission chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo heard how former Transnet and Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh’s trips to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were paid for by Gupta family associate Salim Essa.

Singh, who is implicated in dodgy dealings with the Guptas, was questioned about why he used the same travel agent as Gupta-owned company Sahara Computers and Essa, to which he claimed it was a coincidence.

The matter stemmed from Sooliman’s affidavit that Essa paid for a number of Singh’s trips and coincided with visits by other parties implicated in state capture.

It is claimed the travel agency also made a number of travel and accommodation arrangements for overseas trips for former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko and his family.

Watch the proceedings live courtesy of the SABC: