WATCH LIVE: Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo back at Zondo

Testimony relates to the donations allegedly made to official and the ANC by companies, including Regiments Capital.

The City of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo is expected to testify before the Commission of Inquiry into of State Capture on Monday.

Makhubo will continue his testimony in relation donations to the ANC made by IT service management company EOH and by other companies, including Regiments Capital.

The mayor’s company, Molelwane Consulting, is alleged to have received R35 million in bribes from Regiments in exchange for maintaining strategic relationships with the City of Johannesburg, during Makhubo’s tenure as member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance.

He is also alleged to have solicited regular donations worth millions from EOH, while he was the ANC Johannesburg regional treasurer – from 2008 to 2018 – all in exchange for tenders at the City of Johannesburg.

Forensics company ENS conducted an audit investigation by EOH after the tech company changed management, which revealed in its findings that Makhubo was implicated in the matter.

Makhubo has since appeared before the ANC’s integrity committee over allegations of impropriety involving the City of Johannesburg’s sinking fund, which he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Watch the proceedings live courtesy of the SABC: