WATCH LIVE: Mosebenzi Zwane back at Zondo commission

The commission will hear Eskom and Estina dairy farm project related evidence from former mineral resources minister.

Former minister of mineral resources Mosebenzi Joseph Zwane will return to the witness stand at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Thursday to testify on Eskom and Estina dairy farm project related evidence.

During his previous testimony, Zwane told the commission he flew in the Gupta family’s private jet from Switzerland to India in December 2015 due to a throat condition which was “affected by weather changes especially extreme cold”.

Asked by commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to explain, Zwane said his throat condition made it impossible to take a commercial flight.

“So, I had to strain my vocal, so I thought if I go and, through the commercial line I’ll have to explain myself, I was not well, I was sick, let me put it. So, I thought – because these ones are going there, I’ll get into this private jet of theirs, arrive at India and rest,” Zwane said.

“I can’t remember well, chair, if I’m correct, I think my commercial plane was via Dubai to India and they were going straight. So, I thought I’d be able to arrive and take precautions as I had medicine with me. So, it was a faster way of getting to India with the condition that I had.”

Zwane, who is also former Free State human settlements MEC, further said he travelled to India to meet with possible investors.

