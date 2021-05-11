WATCH LIVE: Lucky Montana faces Zondo once again today

Nica Richards

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana is back at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture today.

Montana endured a marathon testimony session on Monday, when he vehemently denied that Prasa funds paid for his property investments.

Defiant and proclaiming himself as a “Black Jew”, Montana spoke out against independent investigator Paul O’Sullivan, investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and commission of inquiry investigator Clint Oellermann.

Oellerman alleged that while Montana was CEO of Prasa he spent R36 million purchasing seven properties – multimillion-rand homes in Waterkloof, Saxonwold, Mamelodi, Hurlingham and Brooklyn.

“I neither drink, smoke nor throw parties, I spend my spare time on property activities. Call me a Black Jew when it comes to property.

“My property deals were no gratuity from Siyangena for having won Prasa deals. They did not purchase any property for me in return for any contracts awarded,” Montana said on Monday.

