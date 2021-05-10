WATCH LIVE: Lucky Montana back at Zondo 

Nica Richards

During his testimony in April, Montana slammed the commission for being 'highly compromised'.

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana will again appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Monday morning.

During his testimony in April, Montana slammed the commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, for being “highly compromised”.

He alleged that former Prasa chair Popo Molefe was fabricating information to make Prasa appear dysfunctional when it was not.

During his appearance at the commission on 20 April, he also dismissed allegations the Gupta family were involved in Prasa and that he was friends with the brothers.

“There was no president Zuma or Guptas lurking at Prasa. I stood my ground. People thought we were captured by the Guptas. They were not my friends, chair, and I mean even I have never been to the Gupta’s compound to eat curry.

Montana left the railway agency in July 2015 after handing in his resignation amid allegations of him abusing his power.

He was also accused of collapsing corporate governance at Prasa and allegedly inflated the value of a contract with Swifambo Rail.

Under Montana, Auswell Mashaba’s Swifambo Rail won a R3.5 billion copntract in 2013 to supply locomotives but the rail agency ended up with trains that did not fit SA’s rail specifications.

