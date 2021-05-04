WATCH LIVE: Ex-Eskom chief Matshela Koko back at Zondo commission

Citizen Reporter

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture is set to hear Eskom-related evidence from Koko, starting at 10am.

Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko will take the witness stand at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Tuesday.

During his previous testimony in March Koko told commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he unknowingly shared information with a businessman linked to the Gupta family, Salim Essa.

While being questioned about emails he sent to an account named “Business Man” in 2015 linked to several lucrative contracts at the utility, Matshela said it was only now dawning on him, based on evidence before the commission, that an email address he thought belonged to former Eskom board chair Dr Ben Ngubane actually belonged to “a third party”.

The former Eskom chief also took a dig at President Cyril Ramaphosa, who appeared before the commission last week.

He told Zondo he would “not rest peacefully” until he knew why Ramaphosa – who was deputy president of South Africa at the time Koko was in office – interfered in the “affairs of Eskom to instruct the board that was yet to meet to dismiss me”.

Koko’s testimony is expected to begin at 10am.

