WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa returns at Zondo Commission for ANC testimony

Citizen reporter

Ramaphosa on Wednesday was quizzed about the ANC’s cadre deployment committee.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to return to the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Thursday for his second day of testimony in his capacity as the ANC’s president.

Proceedings at the commission in Braamfontein, Johannesburg are expected to begin at 9am.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa faced questions on the ANC’s cadre deployment committee, which has been criticised by opposition parties as a contributing factor to corruption and state capture.

Ramaphosa said the purpose of the committee was to deploy people who are “most fit for purpose” to critical positions that have been identified in the state.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission, courtesy of SABC News