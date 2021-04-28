WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa in the hot seat at Zondo Commission

Citizen reporter

Ramaphosa was the deputy president of ANC and country during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure in office.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will take the stand at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Wednesday morning.

The president is appearing before the commission in his capacity as the president of the ANC and is expected to be accompanied by senior ANC officials.

Ramaphosa, who was the deputy president of the ANC and country during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure when state capture allegedly occurred, is expected to face tough questions from the commission.

ALSO READ: Brian Molefe throws Ramaphosa, Glencore under the bus at Zondo commission

Among the allegations the president is likely to be quizzed about are claims by former Eskom executives Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko that mining company Glencore sold shares to Ramaphosa in order for him to assist the company in its dealings with Eskom.

Koko also told the commission Ramaphosa interfered in Eskom’s decision to dismiss him (Koko).

Ramaphosa has denied the allegations and said he would tell his side of the story when he appears before the commission.

His testimony is expected to begin at 10am.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission, courtesy of eNCA

READ NEXT: Ramaphosa unaware of alleged Hawks probe into Brian Molefe’s Eskom claims