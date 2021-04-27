State Capture
27 Apr 2021
WATCH LIVE: Mosebenzi Zwane back at State Capture commission

During his previous testimony, Zwane spent more than two hours trying to explain why he approved a list of disqualified contractors.

Former Free State Human Settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 12 October 2020.. Picture: Neil McCartney

 

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will on Tuesday hear Eskom and Estina dairy farm project related evidence from the former minister of mineral resources, Mosebenzi Joseph Zwane.

During his previous testimony, Zwane spent more than two hours trying to explain why he approved a list of contractors which included disqualified bidders, and some who had not tendered at all, in the billion rand housing project.

At some point, evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius SC said his evidence raised more questions than answers.

Watch the proceedings live below: