WATCH LIVE: Mosebenzi Zwane back at State Capture commission

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will on Tuesday hear Eskom and Estina dairy farm project related evidence from the former minister of mineral resources, Mosebenzi Joseph Zwane.

During his previous testimony, Zwane spent more than two hours trying to explain why he approved a list of contractors which included disqualified bidders, and some who had not tendered at all, in the billion rand housing project.

At some point, evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius SC said his evidence raised more questions than answers.

