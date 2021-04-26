WATCH LIVE: Norma Mngoma at State Capture

Citizen reporter

After defaulting on earlier commitments before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife, Nomachule Gigaba, has appeared to give testimony.

Nomachule, known as Norma Mngoma, said in December last year she was willing to appear before the commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to provide evidence.

She is currently appearing before the commission to be cross-examined, largely relating to the Gupta family and her husband’s dealings with the fugitive brothers.

Watch the live proceedings, courtesy of SABC News, below.