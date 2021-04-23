WATCH: Anoj Singh continues with Transnet evidence

Citizen reporter

In a previous appearance, Singh said he was ‘unaware’ he shared a flight to Dubai with Gupta lieutenant.

Former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh will on Friday continue giving evidence related to the rail and freight company at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

UPDATE: ‘Mr Cash’ Singh can’t handle Zondo heat, asks for adjournment

During Singh’s testimony on Thursday, evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh said the commission found the former Transnet official had eight safety vaults to store cash and other valuables – instead of four.

This is after Singh told commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in March he had four safety vaults at Knox Vault in Killarney, Johannesburg.

When asked by Zondo to clarify his statement, Singh said: “I did say that I did not recall the number of boxes that actually I had at the time. Remember when I had given evidence, the issue of Knox Vault was not put to me.”

ALSO READ: Here is proof that contradicts Singh’s claim that Guptas didn’t pay for Dubai trips

Singh was also questioned about his frequent trips to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The former Transnet official, who is implicated in dodgy dealings with the Guptas, dismissed allegations that the trips he made to the Middle Eastern city were paid for by the Gupta family.

Singh said it was a coincidence that he used the same travel agent as Gupta-owned company Sahara Computers and Gupta family associate Salim Essa.

Singh further admitted to have once being on the same flight as Essa. However, he was not aware of that at the time.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC.