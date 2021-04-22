WATCH LIVE: Ex-CFO Singh resumes Transnet evidence at Zondo commission

Citizen reporter

Previously admitted to renting four vaults in which he stored cash and valuables.

Former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh will take to the witness stand at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday to give evidence relating to the rail and freight company.

In March this year Singh admitted during his testimony to renting four safety vaults to store large amounts of cash and other valuables at Knox Vault in Killarney, Johannesburg.

Singh, who is implicated in dodgy dealings with the Guptas, told commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo he needed the safety deposit boxes for four of his family members.

ALSO READ: Anoj Singh was a loose cannon at Transnet, commission hears

The matter comes after a witness testified at the commission in camera because of security fears last year, said he would drive Singh to the Gupta residence, when Singh would often carry a bag.

The witness said the bag on some occasions was filled with R100 or R200 notes and that Singh would regularly lock the money in a vault.

Singh denied these allegations, claiming that witness 3’s affidavit and testimony were not credible.

He further denied he knew the Guptas personally.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC.