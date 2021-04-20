WATCH LIVE: Lucky Montana makes another appearance at Zondo commission

Citizen reporter

Former Prasa CEO to give his testimony related to corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency.

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana will continue with his testimony about his time at the railway agency at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Tuesday morning.

The former Prasa boss appeared before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo last Friday, where he slammed the commission for being “highly compromised”.

He told the commission that former Prasa chair Popo Molefe was manufacturing facts that made Prasa to look like a dysfunctional organisation when it was not.

He further said that Molefe was appointed because he (Montana) and former Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi refused to “accept an unlawful instruction to cancel the awarding of a contract” for the railway agency’s new trains.

Montana left the railway agency in July 2015 after handing in his resignation amid allegations of him abusing his power.

He was also accused of collapsing corporate governance at Prasa and allegedly inflated the value of the contract for Swifambo Rail.

Under Montana, Auswell Mashaba’s Swifambo Rail won a R3.5 billion tender in 2013 to supply locomotives but the rail agency ended up with trains that did not fit SA’s rail specifications.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC: