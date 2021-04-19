Brian Sokutu
19 Apr 2021
Premium | State Capture

Zondo break-ins the work of rogue intelligence operatives?

Brian Sokutu

All the data on the stolen laptops had been backed up, but experts believe the break-ins may be an attempt at witness intimidation.

Picture: iStock
  While not ruling out the involvement of rogue elements in the intelligence community, experts have drawn parallels between the unresolved burglary four years ago at the office of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and two recent break-ins at the headquarters of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. Laptops carrying vital information were stolen in both incidents. Plagued by two recent incidents aimed at unsettling the inquiry, which has seen a number of high-profile individuals implicated in state capture, commission secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala on Monday said: “On the weekend of the 10th and 11th April, a bullet...

