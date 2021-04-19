Zondo break-ins the work of rogue intelligence operatives?

While not ruling out the involvement of rogue elements in the intelligence community, experts have drawn parallels between the unresolved burglary four years ago at the office of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and two recent break-ins at the headquarters of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. Laptops carrying vital information were stolen in both incidents. Plagued by two recent incidents aimed at unsettling the inquiry, which has seen a number of high-profile individuals implicated in state capture, commission secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala on Monday said: “On the weekend of the 10th and 11th April, a bullet...

Laptops carrying vital information were stolen in both incidents.

Plagued by two recent incidents aimed at unsettling the inquiry, which has seen a number of high-profile individuals implicated in state capture, commission secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala on Monday said: “On the weekend of the 10th and 11th April, a bullet was fired through the library window of the commission building.

“The bullet was discovered on Monday morning on the floor of the library. The incident was reported to the Hillbrow police station.

“A case number was issued and investigations by police are continuing. Over the past weekend, a burglary occurred at the commission offices during the early hours of the morning on Sunday. The incident was similarly reported to the Hillbrow police station.

“The commission is awaiting a case number for this incident. A computer and monitor were stolen during incident.”

Mosala has described the commission processes as “extremely important and confidential”, with very sensitive data and information stored on laptop computers.

Confirming all the data and information was securely backed up and recoverable, he said the commission was “concerned about the burglary and theft of computers, as with any other assets”.

Further steps will be taken to beef up security systems.

Four years ago, laptops were stolen from Mogoeng’s office without being traced or arrests by police.

Burglaries meant to intimidate

The Freedom of Expression Institute (FEI) said the break-ins were “meant to intimidate or access sensitive information – like statements by whistle-blowers”.

“This can potentially impact on the right to freedom of expression, leading to self-censorship and witnesses refusing to give evidence,” said FEI executive director Samkelo Mokhine.

Dr Johan Burger, Institute for Security Studies consultant on justice and violence prevention, said the theft of the laptops created the impression “there could be more to this than just crime”.

“While the involvement of rogue elements in the intelligence community is a matter for speculation, there is a big chance of cooperation between criminal elements and intelligence operatives.

“This shows that people have become so desperate to access all the information on cases against them to counter evidence before the Zondo commission or before the courts.

“This is a very disturbing trend, showing that this country is falling into a pit of unlawfulness. People are not prepared to face commissions and courts to show their innocence, but want to undermine the judiciary – avoiding criminal charges at all costs.”

Spooks’ involvement not out of the question

Burger said the use of intelligence operatives in political fights – largely seen during the Jacob Zuma presidency – undermined state security.

“They have involved themselves in intelligence gathering and operations that have nothing to do with the national security of this country, but everything to do with narrow political interests,” Burger said.

Lawson Naidoo, exeuctive director of the Council for the Advancement of SA Constitution said: “It is very concerning that four years later we have not heard progress on the Mogoeng burglary investigation.

“The mere fact that someone has now gained access to the offices of the country’s very important commission and stole laptops means that vital information has been compromised.”

Corruption Watch’s David Lewis said: “This raises a lot of suspicion and we hope that this time the real culprits will be identified.”

