Nica Richards

Mantashe’s evidence will be heard at a scheduled evening session from 4pm on Monday, the commission said.

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will on Monday hear Parliamentary oversight-related evidence from National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

The commission said Mantashe’s evidence would be heard at a scheduled evening session from 4pm on Monday.

This is after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo heard testimony from former and current MPs earlier this year on how Parliament failed to prevent large-scale looting of the state and how Parliament’s oversight function wasn’t properly funded.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of eNCA.