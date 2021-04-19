Zondo commission to beef up security after break-in

Thapelo Lekabe

Security will be beefed up at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture following a break-in at its offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

The commission’s secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, confirmed on Sunday that various items, including laptops, were taken from the offices and a case was opened with police.

“We are moving towards the end of the commission and many things are going to come out of what has been done here for three years. There are lots of people who have reason to be worried,” Mosala said.

Gauteng police would not comment further about the incident other than to confirm they were investigating a business burglary.

The commission is expected to continue with hearings on Monday despite the break-in.

It will hear parliamentary oversight-related evidence from the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Amos Masondo.

Bullet found

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the report of the break-in revealed a bullet was found in one of the commission’s offices.

Zondo said during Monday’s State Capture Inquiry, kicking off with National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise, that the bullet was “really concerning”, and that if anyone was trying to intimidate the commission would be unsuccessful.

He said officials had sacrificed a significant amount of time to work on the commission.

“We are determined to do what we are required to do up to the end of time,” Zondo was quoted as saying.