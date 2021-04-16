WATCH LIVE: Ex-Prasa CEO Lucky Montana returns to Zondo commission

Citizen reporter

Lucky Montana takes the witness stand after the commission cancelled his original testimony in January.

The judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will hear evidence from former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana on Friday, 16 April.

Montana will take the witness stand after the commission cancelled his original testimony, first set for 4 to 8 January this year.

He claimed that the cancellation of his testimony was intended to block evidence which slams the commission “and its preferred witnesses and, ultimately, the entire narrative that we stole or mismanaged public funds as part of the so-called state capture”.

The former Prasa boss said he was not surprised by the commission as he had “consistently” said it was biased and “pursuing a predetermined agenda and targeting particular individuals” who include him.

Montana has also previously accused Zondo of allowing the commission to be used for witchhunts after alleging that the commission “cherry picks” what it wants to hear and “has a perceived outcome of the matter relating to Prasa”.

He counted 20 instances in which Zono made “unfounded comments” and added that he concluded Zondo is not committed to hearing the facts or the truth.

Prasa group executive of legal risk and compliance Martha Ngoye last year told Zondo that there was a sense of fear during Montana’s tenure at Prasa.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC: